Lite Access Technologies Inc. (LTE.V) (CVE:LTE) Shares Down 1.4%

Lite Access Technologies Inc. (LTE.V) (CVE:LTE)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.69. 107,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 126,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.63.

Lite Access Technologies Inc. (LTE.V) Company Profile (CVE:LTE)

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro ducts and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Product and Fibre Optic Installation. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services that are used in various communication networks.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Lite Access Technologies Inc. (LTE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lite Access Technologies Inc. (LTE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.