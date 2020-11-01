Linde (NYSE:LIN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $255.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $220.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.40. Linde has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $260.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

