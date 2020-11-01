Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to $45.00 at National Bank Financial

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at $973,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at $805,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at $5,450,000.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

