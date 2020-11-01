LifeSci Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LSACU) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of LifeSci Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LSACU) were up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.76 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25.

About LifeSci Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LSACU)

LifeSci Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma, medical technology, digital health, and healthcare services sectors.

