Leroy Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Upgraded at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Leroy Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Leroy Seafood Group ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS GRGSF opened at $7.53 on Thursday. Leroy Seafood Group ASA has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $15.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of farmed salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

