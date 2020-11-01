LCI Industries (LCII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LCI Industries stock opened at $109.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.77. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $131.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other LCI Industries news, Director Brendan Deely sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $796,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,820.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $232,085.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CL King upped their target price on LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. CJS Securities upgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.86.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

