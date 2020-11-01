KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 47.26% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. KushCo updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of KSHB stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. KushCo has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

Get KushCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KSHB shares. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.