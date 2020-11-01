Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

KHNGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of KHNGY opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.