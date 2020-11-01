KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Cut to Underperform at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KSRYY stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. KOSÉ has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

