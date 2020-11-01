KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Cut to Underperform at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
KSRYY stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. KOSÉ has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33.
About KOSÉ
