Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on December 18th

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th.

Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 105.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

