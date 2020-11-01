Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 469,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 951% from the average daily volume of 44,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilize electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose various organic and non-organic materials and substances.

