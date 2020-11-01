kneat.com, inc. (KSI.V) (CVE:KSI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of kneat.com, inc. (KSI.V) (CVE:KSI) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.23. Approximately 96,845 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 58,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.28, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 million and a PE ratio of -26.55.

kneat.com, inc. (KSI.V) (CVE:KSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.00 million.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

