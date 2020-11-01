Kforce (KFRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Kforce has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.72-0.80 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.72-0.80 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $343.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.79 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kforce alerts:

KFRC stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $761.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair upgraded Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.