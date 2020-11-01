KeyCorp Weighs in on SL Green Realty Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on SLG. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.