KeyCorp Weighs in on SITE Centers Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for SITE Centers in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SITC. BidaskClub raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.02.

SITC opened at $6.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,710,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 6,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SITE Centers by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,021,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,571,000 after purchasing an additional 835,284 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 4,442.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 525,374 shares during the period.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

