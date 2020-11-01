KeyCorp Weighs in on Dana Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dana in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dana’s FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra raised Dana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $13.99 on Friday. Dana has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 0.84%.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dana by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Dana by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dana by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Sandell Asset Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 127,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

