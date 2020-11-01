KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CONMED in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CONMED’s FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNMD. BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $271,145.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,944.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $360,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,643,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CONMED by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CONMED by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in CONMED by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 292,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after buying an additional 143,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

