KeyCorp Comments on Packaging Co. of America’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.89 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

PKG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

NYSE:PKG opened at $114.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $120.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 92.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 575.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

