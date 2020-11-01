KeyCorp Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $195.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.39.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS opened at $157.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.41 and its 200-day moving average is $131.36. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 206,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.