KeyCorp Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $160.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Etsy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.45.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $121.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.97. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $154.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $9,996,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $113,931.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,251.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 8,694.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 974,982 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 77.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $80,901,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 111.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 526,972 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $29,245,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

