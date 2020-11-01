Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) a €93.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCH has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €85.67 ($100.78).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €82.82 ($97.44) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie AG has a 12-month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 12-month high of €96.04 ($112.99). The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €85.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

