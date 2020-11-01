Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) a €115.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €107.69 ($126.70).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €105.85 ($124.53) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €117.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of €106.20. Symrise AG has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

