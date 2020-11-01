Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €75.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.36 ($82.78).

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) stock opened at €66.84 ($78.64) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.67. KION GROUP AG has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

