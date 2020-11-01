Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) a €9.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ENI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.28 ($10.92).

ETR:ENI opened at €6.01 ($7.07) on Thursday. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of €14.40 ($16.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion and a PE ratio of -2.47.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

