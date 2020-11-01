Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) a €71.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.50 ($54.71) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.50 ($90.00).

Get Airbus SE (AIR.PA) alerts:

EPA:AIR opened at €62.59 ($73.64) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.28. Airbus SE has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.