Kennametal (KMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Kennametal to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kennametal stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.27. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
