Kennametal (KMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Kennametal to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kennametal stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.27. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

