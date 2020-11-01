Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $29.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, insider John Demaree purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $109,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $662,109.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,335.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,302 shares of company stock valued at $946,548 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.