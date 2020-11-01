Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KALA. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.38.

KALA opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.32. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after acquiring an additional 207,266 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 506,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 129,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

