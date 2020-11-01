Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KALA. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.38.
KALA opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.32. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after acquiring an additional 207,266 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 506,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 129,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.
