Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Kadant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s FY2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KAI. Sidoti increased their price objective on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. Kadant has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $127.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average is $104.20.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $121,499.07. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $664,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 80.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth about $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 135.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

