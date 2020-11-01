Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.71 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Kadant in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.71 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.32. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.33%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $115.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.41. Kadant has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $127.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kadant by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,347,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kadant by 16.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $120,756.16. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $121,499.07. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $664,090 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

