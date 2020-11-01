JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.79 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 1,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 14,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 204.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 115,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter.

