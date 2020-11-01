JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Convatec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Convatec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Convatec Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Convatec Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Convatec Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Convatec Group has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

