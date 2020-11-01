JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

KKPNY opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

