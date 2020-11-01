JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $12.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Criteo has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Criteo by 1,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Criteo by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

