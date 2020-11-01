JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €110.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MTX. Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($175.29) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €142.69 ($167.87).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €146.55 ($172.41) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €151.70 and a 200-day moving average of €146.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 12-month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12-month high of €289.30 ($340.35). The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

