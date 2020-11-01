Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) will release its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:JLL opened at $112.86 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Several research firms have commented on JLL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

