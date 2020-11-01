Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,091 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.