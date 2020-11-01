Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,298,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,900 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 5.15% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $1,156,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 264,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $182.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $199.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

