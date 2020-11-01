Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 7,545 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 867,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after purchasing an additional 313,950 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,925,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,401,000 after buying an additional 289,387 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,976,000 after buying an additional 168,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,540,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,503,000 after buying an additional 167,872 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 424,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,685,000 after buying an additional 123,512 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.33. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

