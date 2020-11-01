Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 663,362 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,772,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,362 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.2% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 6.25% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,531,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $71,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $48.61.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

