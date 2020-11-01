Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 52,471 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,317,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,471 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 9.56% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $874,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 273.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,103,000 after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.