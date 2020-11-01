Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 4,358 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.16.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

