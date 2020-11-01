Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 325,484 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,983,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325,484 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 3.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 4.27% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $1,509,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $116.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.