Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 31,549 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,549 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $52,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $72.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.06. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

