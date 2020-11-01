Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 25,629 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,629 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.43% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $113,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.63.

