Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,849 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,704 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $2,237,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,018,630.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,368. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $447.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $485.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.13. The company has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

