Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 17,856 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,788,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 16.2% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 15.38% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $7,797,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,219,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,483,000 after acquiring an additional 336,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after buying an additional 5,752,798 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $245,520,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,366,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,660,000 after buying an additional 722,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,029,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,115,000 after buying an additional 117,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

