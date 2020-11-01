Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 122,714 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,714 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 2.28% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $201,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VOE stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.