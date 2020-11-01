Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 105,046 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,471,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,046 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 7.83% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $529,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 176.5% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,460.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $150.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $101.87 and a 1 year high of $168.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.57 and its 200 day moving average is $147.37.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

