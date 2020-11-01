Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,020 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.70% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $57,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,890 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $912,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,587.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $178.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $192.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

